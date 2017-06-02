India successfully test fires Prithvi II missile in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: India today successfully test fired its indigenous nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha at around 9.50 a.m from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of ITR.

According to the information given by the official sources, the test was part of the regular training exercise by the Indian armed forces.









The launch was carried out by the specially formed strategic force command (SFC), which was monitored by scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the sources added.

The Prithvi-II missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads and is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines. The missile was inducted into Indian armed forces in 2003.









It is the first missile to have been developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.