Indian Army Fighting It Out At Tough Situations

In the last 72 hours, Indian Army is battling highly entrenched terrorists on not so favorable conditions along the LoC in order to foil Pakistan’s attempts to foment trouble in Ramzan.

Yesterday, Army thwarted seventh infiltration bid in the Gurez sector.

Troops guarding the LoC is fighting with the terrorists at the treacherous mountains,with altitude in the vicinity of 12,000 to 14,000 feet.

Relentless operations has gone a long way in successfully intercepting groups of armed intruders all along the LoC.

According to the sources, successful foiling of the infiltration bids have prompted Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to change his strategy.

Official figures tell a clear story that this year alone, 24 infiltration attempts have been foiled.