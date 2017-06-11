Indian Army Top Agenda: Recruiting Women Jawans In Military Police

General Bipin Rawat, Army chief, believes that with more women, more so in the Kashmir, taking to stone pelting, it is of paramount importance for women soldiers to conduct combat duties as male personnel hesitate when it comes to tackling agitators from the fairer sex.

Army chief indicated that the plan now is to recruit women jawans in the military police.

He also disclosed the fact that youth of Kashmir are being instigated with the help of a campaign of misinformation on social media.

Indian army is implementing counter-infiltration steps in the last week or so.

When asked about the need for use of technology in the Army , Bipin Rawat said that with terrorist organization employing latest technologies, Indian army need to update itself in order to counter their moves.