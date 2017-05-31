Breaking News
Intercontinental ballistic missile interception test completed: US

Intercontinental ballistic missile
Washington: The Pentagon today made it clear that it has effectively completed an intercontinental ballistic missile interception test from its California base intended at ensuring the efficacy of the anti-missile system amid growing tensions with North Korea.



The interception took place as scheduled on Tuesday over the Pacific Ocean, when a rocket launched from the Vandenberg base destroyed an intercontinental missile launched from the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, Efe news reported.



“The intercept of a complex threat-representative intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) target is an incredible accomplishment,” Vice Admiral Jim Syring, director of the US Missile Defence Agency, said in a statement.

