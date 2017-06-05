Interested in doing PhD: It’s get tougher

The UGC has come up with new guidelines, under which getting admission to PhD will be tough.

To begin with, institutions that come under ‘Category III Institution’ would registered candidates who have qualified the NET or SLET or SET examinations when it comes to PhD courses.

Talking about the modifications, one can provide feedback till June 15.

What is Category I University?

A Category I University is one which has been accredited by NAAC with score of 3.5 or more. Furthermore, it should have got a ranking in the top 50 institutions of the NIRF for two straight years.

What is Category II University?

On the other hand, a Category II University is one which has been accredited by NAAC with score in the range of 3.01 and 3.49 and has got a ranking from 51 to 100 in the NIRF ranking for two straight years.

What is Category III University?

Category III University is a sort of university that does not come in both Category I and Category II. And with new regulation, only those individuals would get admission into the PhD course in Category-III institutions who have qualified the NET, SET or SLET examinations.