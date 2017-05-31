Kabul bombing: IS claims responsibility for devastation

Kabul: The Islamic State today claimed the responsibility for a devastating explosion that took place in the Afghan capital which killed 80 people.

As per the information shared by the media, huge explosion today rocked Kabul leaving more than 80 dead and several injured.









The suspected car bomb took place around 8.30 a.m. close to the Zanbaq square in the 10th police district of the city, according to media which quoted Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish. “There are fears that scores of people have been killed,” the agency said.









The blast took place in a high-security area which is home to embassies and diplomatic missions, including the Indian Embassy. According to sources, that there were no casualties to any Indian national but window panes of the embassy building were shattered.