Srinagar: An earthquake of low intensity 3.2 on the Richter Scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir today morning.

There was no damage reported in the affected area. Sonam Lotus, director of the Met Department talking to media stated that the tremors were felt at 3.49 a.m.









The coordinates of the earthquake were 74.7 degrees East and 32.7 degrees North.

The epicentre was in Jammu and Kashmir region, Lotus said.