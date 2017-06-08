Massive windstorms take life of seven in Jammu

Jammu: As many as seven people lost their lives while several others got injured and hundreds of houses damaged in massive windstorms that struck Jammu and Kashmir.









Damage to houses, electric department infrastructure including transformers and poles were reported from Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Samba districts due to the severe weather conditions late on Wednesday evening.









Three persons were killed in Laap village, while one in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district due to tree falling, an official said. “Over 200 houses have been damaged in the district by windstorm,” the official added.

Two persons, including a father and his daughter were killed in Rajouri district. Lightning also killed dozens of cattle in the district. One person was killed by lightning in Reasi district, the authorities said.