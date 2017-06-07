Mercury dips as rains lash several parts of UP

Lucknow: Mercury dipped in Uttar Pradesh as rains lashed several parts bringing relief to the people following a long, hot and humid spell.

An overcast sky and refreshing breeze finally gave respite to the residents respite from a simmering heat wave. There would be thunder showers in most of the areas around the state capital and neighbouring areas, the Regional Met Office predicted.









In the past 24 hours, the weather conditions turned and rains were reported from most parts of Poorvanchal, which was simmering under a never-seen-before heat wave. The mercury slipped seven degrees.









The maximum temperature in Lucknow on Tuesday was 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees less than normal, and the night temperature also plummeted to 28.4 degrees Celsius. Director of the Regional Met Office, J.P. Gupta has said that there could be some pre-monsoonal showers on Wednesday.