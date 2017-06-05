Mercury shoots to 52 degrees in Punjab!

Islamabad: Met Department today stated that several regions in Pakistan are experiencing extremely high temperatures with intense heat wave and the mercury has risen to 52 degree at some places.

The maximum temperatures set a new record in some cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, reports Dawn news.









In Punjab’s Noorpurthal and Bhakkar, mercury shot up to 52 degrees Celsius, recording the highest in the maximum temperature in the country.









While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan and Sibbi recorded 51 degrees Celsius, Sargodha and Risalpur saw 50 degrees, and Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan 49 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department.