Money laundering probe: CBI questions Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The CBI yesterday questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering probe commenced against him for supposedly turning black money into white.

Jain was questioned at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in south Delhi’s Lodhi Road area.

“Jain appeared before the investigating officer around 11 a.m following summons issued to him in connection with a money laundering inquiry,” a CBI official told media.

The CBI in April launched the probe against Jain and registered a preliminary inquiry against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who is known to be close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.