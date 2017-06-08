Myanmar plane crash: Three bodies recovered from wreckage

Yangon: According to the information given by the defence officials, three bodies were recovered today from the wreckage of a Myanmar military plane that got crashed into the sea with 104 people on board.









The bodies of a man, woman and a child, as well as plane wheels, several life jackets and clothing were found about 22 km west of Kyauk Nimak, Efe news reported.

The Chinese-made Y-8F-200 aircraft left from Tanintharyi region’s Myeik city on Wednesday for Yangon and disappeared from the radar near the city of Dawei after travelling for about 100 km.









The 104 on board included 90 members of soldiers’ families and 14 crew. The Y-8F-200 was delivered to the Armed Forces in March 2016 and had clocked up 809 flying hours.