Narendra Modi to bureaucrats: You can transform the lives of one-sixth of humanity

In a true Narendra Modi style, he has given ultimatum to all secretaries to put collective attempts in order to improve the condition of 100 most backward districts in India.

His strategy is simple. All this needs to be done on a mission mode and the wide array of departments needs to take it as a team exercise,

Modi wants secretaries to be frank on their opinion as this will go a long way in ensuring that there is no confusion within the circle.

Narendra Modi wants bureaucrats to rise above the level rather than just banking on the traditional administrative routines.

And his mantra for bureaucrats is: You have the opportunity to transforms the lives of one-sixth of humanity.