The CBI has registered a case against NDTV co-founder Prannoy Roy, for allegedly causing a huge loss in the bracket of more than Rs 45 crore to the ICICI bank.

Even worse for Prannoy Roy, a case has also been registered against his wife Radhika Roy for the involvement in this particular case.

The CBI implemented raids at NDTV co-founder residence in New Delhi as well as Dehradun.

More details are awaited.