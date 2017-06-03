NIA conduct raids in Srinagar, Delhi over alleged terror funding

New Delhi/Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams today conducted several raids at 14 places in Srinagar and at eight places in Delhi in connection with supposed terror funding in the valley by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Houses of three separatist leaders — Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Ghazi Javed Baba, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Farooq Ahmed Dar also known as Bitta Karate and suspended Hurriyat leader Nayeem Khan,

who confessed to receiving funds from Pakistan to incite trouble in Kashmir in videos released by the India Today TV channel, were raided.









Meanwhile, simultaneous raids were being carried out in Delhi which includes areas in Ballimaran and Chandni Chowk, officials said.









The raids came in the wake of a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and his close aide and Hurriyat provincial President Nayeem Khan, Dar and Baba.