Nitish Kumar straight bat on Bihar School Examination Board controversy

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken up.

The whole Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) fiasco was lingering for too long with around 64.75 per cent students failed in the Class XII examinations this year.

To make things even worse, for the second year running, the education department had to cancel the result of Art topper.

According to Nitish Kumar, ‘a few Biharis’ are spoiling the image of state.

Few days back, Ganesh Kumar, Art topper of this year was arrested after a complaint from the Bihar School Examination Board saying that Ganesh appear in the examination on forged documents.

The Bihar Police has up till now arrested 21 people, including ex-BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh.