Not a good sign for Lalu Prasad Yadav in Fodder Scam case

Lalu Prasad today reached reached the special CBI Court in Ranchi to appear in linkage with a fodder scam case.

The hearing is going to occur in the court of CBI judge Dev Raj Tripathi.

Because of the scam, Lalu was debarred from contesting elections . Now with trial happening, Lalu would have to wait for more time in order to fight elections.

Last month, the SC had directed that Lalu will face trial in all four fodder scam cases.

The Court is also not happy with the functioning of CBI for delay in filing appeal against the High Court order .