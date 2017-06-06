Same old BJP dialogue in Ram Temple issue

According to UP state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, the BJP government is going to act according to constitution when it comes to building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In the meantime, Shahi also pinpointed that Ram Temple is a matter of faith and religious belief for people of Uttar Pradesh.

Shahi is also of the view that the Yogi government had done tremendously well with regard to the law and order situation in the state. He also added that party had fulfilled a key election promise by waiving crop loans.

The prominent minister in Yogi government went on to say that the government has not even completed three months and still opposition is feeling the brunt of Yogi Adityanath efficiency.

Shahi termed the crop loan waiver of farmers a very unprecedented step.