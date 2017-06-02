People don’t have liberty to withdraw money as per their will: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today mentioned that financial emergency is still on in India and also said that people do not have the liberty to withdraw money as per their will.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was referring to an Income Tax department advertisement warning people against indulging in cash transactions of Rs 2 lakh or more.









“I saw the advertisement today (on Friday). That means financial emergency is still on. Nobody has any freedom… even if you earn, you can’t do anything. You can’t withdraw money (as per your will),” Banerjee said, while chairing an administrative review meeting at Pailan in South 24 Parganas district.









She had earlier criticised the Centre for the decline in GDP growth, saying her apprehension of “drastic decline in productivity” due to demonetisation has proved to be true.