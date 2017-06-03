Petrol Pump scam: Several pumps raided, one seized

Lucknow: In connection to the petrol pump scam that was unearthed by STF in Uttar Pradesh some time back, Indian Oil officials along with administration today conducted several more raids at the petrol pumps and have seized few of them in which they found the chip tampering done.

Earlier, the investigation into the scam had made it clear that approximately 80% of petrol pumps across UP were using cheat chips to dispense low quantities of fuel.









Officials of the Indian Oil along with ADM and other police officials had visited the petrol pumps and took action. Among the petrol pumps seized today include Neeraj service center Sitapur Road. While among the raided include Kapoorthala, Mahanagar and Mohanlalganj.









The STF had unearthed the petrol pump scam on April 28. Since then, several raids have been conducted on various fuel stations in Lucknow and other places.