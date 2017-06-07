PG medical seats: Supreme Court sets aside Allahabad High Court order

The SC on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad HC’s May 29 order which had quashed 50 per cent institutional preference with regard to PG medical seats admission.

Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta said institutes such as AMU and BHU will keep on continuing conducting counselling. Seats should be filled up by June 12.

This latest order of Supreme Court has came on the plea of AMU and BHU clearly pinpointing that the high court verdict was violative of earlier judgement that is being made by the SC and Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines which gives institutes an opportunity to take admissions on 50 per cent seats from their own institution.

Both BHU and AMU had got the support from the Medical Council of India, which had argued that the high court does not interpret the guidelines in a proper manner.