Pleasant evening expected in Delhi today

New Delhi: According to the information given by the Met office, there are chances of rain and the temperature is expected to be below normal in Delhi.

There are fair chances of rain in the national capital towards the evening. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 38 degrees.









“The sky would remain partly cloudy while rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or even night,” an official at the India Meteorological Department said.









The humidity recorded at 8.30 a.m. was 65 per cent. Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.