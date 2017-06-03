Rahul Gandhi to address public meet in Guntur

Vijayawada: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Andhra Pradesh tomorrow to address a public meeting in Guntur seeking special category status to the state.

Gandhi will promise the special category status to Andhra Pradesh if the party is voted to power in the 2019 assembly elections.

At the public meeting, the Congress leader will also likely come down heavily on the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition in the state for going back on their poll promise to accord the special status to Andhra Pradesh.









Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, Communist Party of India national Secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy, and Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address the rally, state Congress chief Raghuveera Reddy said. The Congress has also invited YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan to the meeting.









It will be the first major public meeting to be addressed by a national Congress leader in Andhra Pradesh since 2014, when the party was wiped out in the simultaneous elections to the assembly and Lok Sabha.