Rahul Gandhi visits Mandsaur, detained by police

Mandsaur: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was today detained by police at the time when he made an attempt to defy ban orders enforced in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

He was taken into preventive custody by the police in Neemuch district which borders Rajasthan.









Before his detention, Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi government with writing off the loans of rich industrialists to the tune of Rs 1,50,000 crore but did not waive the loans of poor farmers.









“He (Modi) can’t waive farmers’ loans, he can’t give them rate. He can’t give them bonus. He can’t give them water. Kisan ko sirf goli de sakhta hai (He can only give bullets to farmers),” Gandhi said.