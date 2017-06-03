Rajkummar Rao now looking for a ‘dance’ film

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao today stated that he always had a dancer in him however, since the time he went to acting school; he fell in love with acting. The actor further went on to say that if he gets chance then he would love to be part of a dance-based film.









“The dancer is in me. It always was. But after going to FTII, I just fell in love with acting. Since childhood I have been dancing in the front for every competition and function. But since I started acting, the actor in me over-shadowed the dancer in me. But if somebody offers me a dance film, I would love to do it,” Rajkummar said.









The actor was on the second season of on Zoom’s “Yaar Mera Superstar” to promote his film “Behen Hogi Teri”. The movie also features Shruti Haasan and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.

The film’s story revolves around a man who falls in love with his childhood friend and neighbour, but the twist is that the girl treats him as nothing more than a neighbour or a brother.