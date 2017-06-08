Ravindra Jadeja blessed with a baby girl

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wife Reeva Solanki have been blessed with a baby girl. It will be an elated moment for him before the match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

All-rounder Jadeja is in England and is playing for India in the Champions Trophy campaign. His wife Reeva Solanki on Thursday gave birth to a baby girl.









The news of the No. 1 Test bowler’s wife expecting broke out in March this year. She was also involved in a minor road accident earlier in the year but was reported safe.









The two tied the knot in April last year. Jadeja put national duty first as he considered being part of the team necessary and ‘more important.