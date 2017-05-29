Breaking News
prev next

Sachin: A Billion Dreams mints Rupees 27 cr in opening weekend

Sachin: A Billion Dreams
Sachin A Billion Dreams
181 0
Facebook Twitter Google LinkedIn Email

Mumbai: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkars documentary drama film “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” has managed to garner Rs 27.85 crore in its opening weekend at the box office. The film released on May 26 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

“‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ records exceptional collections for a bio-drama, mints Rs 27.85 crore (all languages) in its opening weekend,” read a statement issued on behalf of the film’s makers.



Trade expert Taran Adarsh went on to the micro blogging website and stated: “‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ has a wonderful opening weekend. Generally, docu-dramas have dim prospects at box office, but this one is an exception.”



“‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ faced a tough opponent in the Hollywood biggie ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’, but it proved no opposition, frankly,” he added.

I found this helpful

I didin't find this helpful

In this article

Join the Conversation

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Mahakaal News management Pvt. Ltd