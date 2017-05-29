Sachin: A Billion Dreams mints Rupees 27 cr in opening weekend

Mumbai: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkars documentary drama film “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” has managed to garner Rs 27.85 crore in its opening weekend at the box office. The film released on May 26 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

“‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ records exceptional collections for a bio-drama, mints Rs 27.85 crore (all languages) in its opening weekend,” read a statement issued on behalf of the film’s makers.









Trade expert Taran Adarsh went on to the micro blogging website and stated: “‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ has a wonderful opening weekend. Generally, docu-dramas have dim prospects at box office, but this one is an exception.”









“‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ faced a tough opponent in the Hollywood biggie ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’, but it proved no opposition, frankly,” he added.