Salman rebuffs rumours of working in Bhansali’s next project

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan today ended the rumours that he is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project and said that he is very much interested if the filmmaker has any good idea for working together.

Asked about if he is doing a film with Bhansali, Salman told media here: “It’s a rumour… Don’t panic. However, after this, if he (SLB) gets any idea, I am open.”









The actor has collaborated with Bhansali in the past in successful films like “Khamoshi: The Musical” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.









Currently, Salman is busy promoting his Eid release “Tubelight”.