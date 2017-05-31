Sanjay Dutt to play lead in romantic thriller ‘Malang’

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in the romantic thriller ‘Malang’ as the main lead after he signed this movie that will be directed by debutant Aarambhh Singh.









“Malang” will see the Bollywood superstar collaborate with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar of Legend Studios. Sanjay says the layering of his character and the plot was the most exciting part for him.









“I have always believed in the passion of newcomers and fresh talent. I observed Aarambhh since he was the assisting Omung during ‘Bhoomi’. When he narrated ‘Malang’ to me, I looked at Sandeep and said I am hooked.

“The layering of my character and the plot, the setting of Varanasi has me most excited about this project,” Sanjay said in a statement.