Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput meet confirms her B’town debut!

After being in the news for a long time, actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut is heading soon. Her frequent meetings with director-producer Karan Johar gave rise to further speculations. It was reported earlier that Karan might launch Sara with his film Student of the Year 2.

However, the rumours died a natural death. The latest tidbit from tinsel town suggests that Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor’s next will star Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. An India Today report confirmed that Sara will indeed make her debut with Abhishek’s film titled Kedarnath.

Sara along with her mother Amrita was spotted having a late-night dinner with director Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant. This is a departure from Sara’s earlier public appearances. From attending Karan Johar’s birthday party to working out in the gym with Malaika Arora, Sara made sure to create a paparazzi frenzy every time she stepped out of her house.