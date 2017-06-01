Security forces launch operation in Sopore, two militants killed

Srinagar: According to the information given by the police, two militants lost their lives in an operation by the security forces in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir.







.

In a quick operation, Jammu and Kashmir police identified the two terrorists who were instrumental in throwing a grenade on its men on Wednesday in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured, a police spokesman said here.









“The two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation with 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 92, 177 and 179 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),” the spokesperson added.