Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins his ‘peace’ fast

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today began his indefinite fast here that will continue “until peace is restored” amid strengthening protest by the farmers in Madhya Pradesh.









As per the information given by the official, the Chief Minister sat down on fast at the BHEL Dussehra Maidan today at 11 a.m and will also be doing his official work for the government from there only.









People can approach and discuss their issues with him. Farmers’ protests that started in the state on June 1, demanding better prices for their produce and debt relief, turned violent on June 6 when five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.

The violence has spilled over to several other districts, including in the Malwa-Nimad area and even reached the state capital. Angry farmers have been blocking roads, vandalising property and setting vehicles on fire.