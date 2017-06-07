Shruti Haasan shares her Lucknow shooting experience

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan today shared her shooting experience that she felt in Lucknow while shooting for the film ‘Behen Hogi Teri’. Shruti awaits the forthcoming release of Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Behen Hogi Teri”.

In the film, she plays a Lucknowi girl and talking about the experience, she said: “I have never played this kind of role. It was really exciting and thanks to my director who was amazingly helpful with the accent and other references.”









“We shot extensively in Lucknow, in real places and amid real people. Everything felt so real and I was bowled over by the city’s people. Shooting in live locations, especially amid lovely people in a culture-rich city, enhanced my performance to a great extent,” she said, adding she had a blast bonding with people of Lucknow.

Shruti has also been a part of an ad film for a social cause in her maiden production venture. She has produced an ad film on dengue awareness campaign for the Tamil Nadu government.









“It’s our first production which makes us very proud. I didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to voice my opinion for a social cause. If our voice can make a difference, so be it. I’m glad it has been received well,” Shruti told media. The ad film is played across cinemas in Tamil Nadu.