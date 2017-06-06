Sidharth-Jacqueline excited for their upcoming movie ‘A Gentleman…’

Mumbai: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are very much excited for their upcoming project “A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky”. The movie was earlier named “Reload” and has been renamed thereafter.

The actors gave a glimpse into the quirky action-comedy by sharing a video. Sidharth tweeted: “Get ready to meet the Sundar, Susheel, Risky me. Catch a glimpse of ‘A Gentleman…’!”

With foot-tapping beats and a line saying “Banduk meri laila”, the video presents Sidharth in a gun-toting pose and Jacqueline holding a flower though their faces are covered with the alphabets of the film’s title. The words ‘Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ probably describe how a “gentleman” should be.

Jacqueline is also all set for “a Sundar, Susheel and Risky Gentleman!” Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by Raj & D.K. It is set to release on August 25.