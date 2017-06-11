SRK avoid clash with Akshay Kumar

SRK has averted box office clash with Akshay Kumar by shifting the release date of his film Jab Harry Met Sejal to August 4.

In the beginning of the year, Shah Rukh Raees released with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil during the Republic Day weekend.

According to SRK, it’s always better to avoid clashes as it has a negative impact on the businesses of both films.

The trailer of Shah Rukh latest offering will be attached to Salman’s Tubelight, which will open in theatre on June 23.

Talking about Jab Harry Met Sejal, it is directed by Imtiaz Ali and features Anushka Sharma.