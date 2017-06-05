Storm brewing between Kiran Bedi and Puducherry Chief Minister

Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi has blasted Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for his statement that she should not act beyond her mandate.

In her reply, Bedi said looks like CM wanted a rubber stamp.

In the beginning of the year, both Congress and DMK demanded that the centre should recall Bedi, accusing her having a “dictatorial” functioning style.

Bedi not so long ago interacted with Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the issues that she is facing in serving Puducherry.

Today, Kiran Bedi declared in media that CM is interested in a lieutenant governor who is a mere endorser and has no opinion of her own especially when it comes to giving justice to the people who need it the most.

Bedi has already taken initiative by launching Raj Nivas official website.

Few days back, she conducted a surprise inspection of the counselling process by the Centralised Admission Committee.