Strong political will needed for boosting e-healthcare in India: WHO

New Delhi: As per the information given by the top official of the World Health Organisation (WHO), a strong political will is essential for the growth as well as success of e-healthcare facilities in India.

“Having very, very strong political will at the highest level with proper leadership and guidance is most essential for the successful implementation of digital healthcare in the country,” said Mark Landry, Regional Advisor, (South-East Asia), WHO.









Landry was speaking at the “Digital Health and Technology” roundtable in the capital organised by the George Institute for Global Health in partnership with the Australian High Commission in India.









“Learning from other countries like Australia and Canada where digital health has made a difference and adapting them to the Indian standards can further boost e-health in the country,” Landry added.