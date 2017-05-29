Sushant praises his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput today went on to praise his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and said that she give her 100 percent during work and also mentioned that both possess many similarities with each other.









Bollywood’s gossip mills are abuzz with rumours about their off-screen bonding, but without divulging anything on that, Sushant said: “We have a lot of things in common. We have a similar passion, we are both from Delhi and from an engineering background. We have the same passion for films and want to give our 100 per cent no matter what.









“These are the things we like about each other.”

The actor spoke about it on the sidelines of the success party here of “Hindi Medium”.