Tension still prevalent in Mandsaur as Shivraj gets acting

Tension is still there to be seen in Mandsaur as protesters ignore curfew and indulged in arson and violence yesterday.

To make matter worse, the violence also spread to other districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Taking account of the whole situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced more sops for farmers. It includes a loan settlement scheme alongside a commission setup that will come up with a plan of action to ensure a fair price for crops.

Furthermore, tur, urad and moong is going to be purchased from farmers from June 10 to June 30.

Coming to the protest, the farmers are demanding better prices for their produce in addition to the waiver of loans.

While the district administration is happy with the number of security personnel that is being there in the area, picture is somewhat different.

Meanwhile, the families of farmers who were killed has decided to carry out their last rites.

Centre had sent 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur.