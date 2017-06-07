Tension in Valley continues, internet services suspended

Srinagar: Tension prevails in Kashmir Valley as mobile internet services have been suspended subsequent to the death of a youth in a security force firing in the Shopian district.









The mobile internet services which had been restored during the last four days after remaining suspended for over a fortnight, were again suspended after 20-year-old Adil Farooq Magrey died in the security force firing in Ganawpora village on Tuesday.









Security forces had surrounded a house after specific intelligence input that two militants were hiding in the village on Tuesday evening. As soon as the villagers heard the gunshots, they came out pelting stones at the security personnel to breach the cordon.

According to the information given by the police, tear gas was used to disperse the protesters.