Terrorism and extremism pose biggest challenge to the world: Modi

Madrid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went on to say that terrorism is the biggest challenge to the world and fighting it was a key element in India-Spain ties.



“Both India and Spain have faced terrorism,” Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Rajoy at La Moncloa, the official residence of the Spanish Prime Minister. “Terrorism and extremism pose the biggest challenge to the world today.



“Strengthening cooperation between us in the fight against terrorism is a key element of our bialteral agenda.”

