Thailand Open: Saina, Praneeth advance to semifinals

Bangkok: Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and B. Sai Praneeth have advanced into the semi-finals of the $1,20,000 Thailand Open Grand Prix badminton tournament.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina had to work hard against Japan’s Haruko Suzuki before the Indian used all her experience to bounce back in the third game and clinch it 21-15, 20-22, 21-11.









On the other hand, Singapore Open champion Praneeth had an easy outing, thrashing lower-ranked Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen in straight games 21-16, 21-17 in less than an hour to sail into the semi-finals.









The third-seeded Indian maintained his lead throughout the match and never gave his World No.102-ranked opponent a chance to get back in the match. In the semi-finals, World No.24 Praneeth will meet the winner between Thai duo of World No.11 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and World No.71 Pannawit Thongnuam.