Three US troops killed in Afghanistan

Three US troops were killed during a joint operation in Afghanistan.

On an expected note, the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the deaths.

It is worthwhile pointing that in April, the US military dropped its biggest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat.

The deployment of it killed dozens of jihadists, but violence is there to be seen.

American troops collaborating with Afghan soldiers in raids against IS Khorasan.

Western officials are of the view that majority of insider attacks occur due to personal grudges and cultural misunderstandings.

The latest killings come at a time of intensified violence with US all set to send more troops to Afghanistan.