Tinka Tinka… song from Salman starrer ‘Tubelight’ released | Watch

‘Tinka Tinka Dil Mera’ song of Salman Khan Starrer movie Tubelight has been released online and is getting a pretty good response on Youtube within an hour of its release.









This is the third track from the movie Tubelight and personifies a love that only brothers can share.









This soulful track, starring Salman and Sohail Khan brings out the melancholy of two brothers being separated. Rahat Fareh Ali Khan has voiced the song adding his own touch making the song even more soulful.



Movie is all set to release on 23 June 2017.