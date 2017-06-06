Tourism agenda of UP government

The UP government has identified and most importantly handed over more than 60 sites across the state to the Centre in order to develop them as tourist sites.

If sources are to be believed, with the handing over the sites to the Centre, work would begin almost immediately.

On their part, Centre has also shown keen interest in this project.

Majority of the sites identified by UP government are religious in nature where temples, ashrams and other heritage sites lying in shambles for an extended time frame.

Centre will start the renovation and beautification work with the assistance of agencies like TCIL, Webcost and NPCC.