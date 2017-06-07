Triple murder in Sitapur as UP witnesses bloodshed again

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh yesterday once again saw bloodshed as three people of a family were shot dead in Sitapur district by some unknown assailants. Newly elected BJP government has not been able to bring down the crime graph which was one of their prime concern during the time of elections.









As per the information given by the police, the deceased Sunil Jaiswal (60) and his wife Kamini (55) had come back home late night and had just rung the door bell when two unidentified bike-borne assailants came and opened indiscriminate fire on them. Hrithik (25) their lone son opened the door and was shot at also.









All the three died on the spot, as firing rent the air, many people in neighbourhood rushed out to see one person tried to raise an alarm he was also shot at by the assailants who fled the crime scene.

Angry locals alleged that when the crime was taking place they had stopped two police constables and sought help but they refused, saying the area was not under their jurisdiction. The locals also threatened to shut the city if the assailants were not arrested in 24-hours.