It’s Twitter all the way at UP government departments

All UP government departments have been given guideline to open Twitter accounts within a matter of seven days in order to communicate with people in a more effective manner and also to highlight their work.

UP government is of the view that with the help of these Twitter accounts, grievances of the people can be resolved in a more timely manner alongside better coordination between departments.

If experts are to be believed, this will assist people in connecting with the government. The move has been initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state police Twitter handle @Uppolice, which has more than 1,77,000 followers, is offering assistance in solving grievances of the people.

On the other hand, CM Yogi Adityanath, whose twitter handle is @myogiadityanath has 5,22,000 followers. Yogi highlights his daily routines through this handle.

UP is the first state in India which is using Twitter service at all its police stations in order to redress grievances of people.