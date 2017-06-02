UPSIDC chief engineer Amit Mishra accuses ex MD of 1100 cr scam, CM orders probe

Lucknow: UPSIDC chief engineer Amit Mishra has laid accusations on the ex MD Amit Ghosh for being involved in the multi crore scam during the previous government. He said that Ghosh has been providing the tenders to the undeserved ones by taking hefty bribe from them and has earned as much as rupees 200- 300 crore out of the 1100 crore tenders allotted.

However, Mishra who is accusing Ghosh of corruption has been himself accused of several scams and forgery cases in the past.

The CBI had arrested him back in 2011 for allegedly operating 65 fake bank accounts with the Punjab National Bank, Dehradun. Then in the year 2011 also, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized his properties on Prithviraj Road in Delhi’s Lutyens Zone, and Dehradun.

After the CBI investigation into the Dehradun fake accounts case, the SIT filed an FIR against Mishra over his alleged disproportionate assets in 2011 and the probe is ongoing.









Earlier, Mishra had joined UPSIDC as an assistant engineer in 1986 and then went on to become the chief engineer in the year 2002 superseding several others.

In August 2014, Mishra was dismissed from UPSIDC on the orders of Allahabad high court for getting his job on forged degrees. But he moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s decision. However, Mishra rejoined as UPSIDC chief engineer within a month, in September 2014.









Rohatgi, now the country’s attorney general, appeared for Mishra in the SC in the case related to the CBI probe against him. Thereafter in the year 2016 Mishra was deprived of his powers as UPSIDC chief engineer and was constrained to oversee development work in nine revenue divisions. However, he then hired Kapil Sibal to fight his case in the SC.