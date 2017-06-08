Venezuela protest: More than 195 injured during clash

Caracas: More than 195 people got injured in a protest here against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s bid to elect a Constituent Assembly to reform the Constitution.









According to the mayor of El Hatillo municipality, David Smolansky, “several atrocities were committed” on Wednesday by police officers who were deployed throughout the capital city to “repress” the people who were protesting peacefully, Efe news reported.









Smolansky said that, in addition to a 17 year-old who died during Wednesday’s clashes, 196 people were wounded, with one in intensive care.