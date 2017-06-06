Vijender Singh-Riteish Deshmukh to team up for rap song

Mumbai: Boxing star Vijender Singh along with actor Riteish Deshmukh will team up for a rap battle in a special appearance for a song in “Bank Chor”.

Song is composed by Shameer Tandon and is written by lyricist Varun Likhate, is titled “BC Rap Knockout: Mumbai vs Delhi”, and dwells on the Mumbai versus Delhi argument.









Vijender has traded rap punches on the song, delivered to the voice of underground desi rapper Pardhaan, while Riteish’s voice is given by the original Mumbai gully rapper, Naezy. Both rappers are managed and represented by One Digital Entertainment, which collaborated with Y-Films on the special track, read a statement.









Talking about the experience, Vijender said: “It was great fun for me to go head-to-head with Riteish on this song because of the ‘epic rap battle’ format. I am used to throwing punches in the ring, so this was like a musical bout, where I was throwing barbs at Riteish.

“I was proud to represent Delhi in this battle, and hope people take it in the same spirit as we made it.”